ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $21,504.08 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $21,504.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,468,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter Stock Up 2.4 %

SSTI opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ShotSpotter

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

