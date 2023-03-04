Siacoin (SC) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $208.18 million and $33.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,381.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00404568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00089562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00659222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00559211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173022 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,399,842,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

