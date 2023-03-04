SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 0.4%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.40 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56.60 ($0.68). 360,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 833,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.69).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £361.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,830.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.14.

Insider Activity

In other SigmaRoc news, insider Max Vermoken purchased 2,988 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £1,792.80 ($2,163.39). Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Featured Stories

