Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $328.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

