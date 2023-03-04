Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.9 %

SFNC stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

