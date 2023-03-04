SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $29,577.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,757.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

SKYT opened at $12.70 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

