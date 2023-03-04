SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CFO Steve Manko Sells 2,353 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CFO Steve Manko sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $29,577.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,757.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
SKYT opened at $12.70 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
