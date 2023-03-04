SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $15.62. 350,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,750. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $852.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 51.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.