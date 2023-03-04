Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of SNMRY stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

