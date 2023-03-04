Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

