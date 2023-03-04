SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.06

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as low as $40.46. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.