Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRYGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $5.14 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.