Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $5.14 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

