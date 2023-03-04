Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

