Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a report on Thursday.
Sonder stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sonder has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
