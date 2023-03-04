Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a report on Thursday.

Sonder Price Performance

Sonder stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Sonder has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonder

Sonder Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 225.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after buying an additional 6,618,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 286.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 6,377,927 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,249,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 1,765,325 shares during the period. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonder by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 176,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

