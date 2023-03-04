Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 75,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

SFBC stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

