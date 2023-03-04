SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 76,701 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 40,910 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,184. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.