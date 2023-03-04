Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
