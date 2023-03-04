Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

See Also

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

