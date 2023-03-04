Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

