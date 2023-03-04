Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SII stock opened at C$49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.62. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$41.60 and a 1-year high of C$71.70.

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

