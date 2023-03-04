Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 5,178 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,903.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26.

On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

