Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 2,556 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.
Sprout Social Trading Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
