Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 2,556 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.