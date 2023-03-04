Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.0 %

SFM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

