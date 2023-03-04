Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stagwell Stock Up 5.3 %
Stagwell stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
Stagwell Company Profile
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
