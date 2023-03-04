Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.05) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 851 ($10.27).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 789 ($9.52) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 707.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 625.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.14, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Standard Chartered Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.