Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 555 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

