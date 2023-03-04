STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $130.83 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.83 million and approximately $235,368.48 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004699 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

