Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

SCM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 146,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.22%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.