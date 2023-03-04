Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $605.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH opened at $478.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.25 and a 200-day moving average of $515.75. The company has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

