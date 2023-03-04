Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of STVN stock opened at €25.40 ($27.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 12 month high of €25.72 ($27.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,743,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stevanato Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.80 ($28.51).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

