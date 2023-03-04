Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
