Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $67.37. 405,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

