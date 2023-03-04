Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.