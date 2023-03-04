Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in February

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $1.77 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

STLFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

