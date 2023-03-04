StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
