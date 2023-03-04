StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

