StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

