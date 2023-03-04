StockNews.com Downgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.
Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
