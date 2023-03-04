StockNews.com Lowers Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

