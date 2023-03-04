StockNews.com Lowers STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $187.25.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.