Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday.
Stoneridge Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $20.43 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.