Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $20.43 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $8,422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,894,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

