Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stoneridge Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $20.43 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 940.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoneridge Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

