Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.15 million. Stratasys also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.12-0.24 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.