Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.15 million. Stratasys also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.12-0.24 EPS.
Stratasys Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $27.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
