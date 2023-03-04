Streakk Price Tops $204.95 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Streakk has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $280,291.78 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $204.95 or 0.00920000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streakk has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 195.18193963 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $216,922.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

