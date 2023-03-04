Streamr Price Tops $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

