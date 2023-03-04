S&U (LON:47IE) Shares Down 48.5%

Shares of S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating) fell 48.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). 16,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 23,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.78).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.64.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

