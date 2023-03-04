Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,815,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 2,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sumco Price Performance

SUMCF stock opened at 13.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 14.28. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of 11.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.37.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

