Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,993. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

Further Reading

