Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIH. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Summit Healthcare Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,231. The stock has a market cap of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

