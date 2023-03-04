Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,999. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.