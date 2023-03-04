Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,999. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $310.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.