Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.