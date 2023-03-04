SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,855,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

