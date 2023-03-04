Synapse (SYN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.84 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $188.72 million and $17.84 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

