Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 307,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Synaptogenix Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 31,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,595. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Synaptogenix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.
Synaptogenix Company Profile
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptogenix (SNPX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.