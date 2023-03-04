Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 307,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 31,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,595. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Synaptogenix has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

